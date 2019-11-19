Baby Shark, ‘doo doo doo,’ is coming to Columbia with live kids spectacular

Fans of the wildly-popular “Baby Shark” song in Columbia are in for a treat.

The Township Auditorium reeled in a performance of the traveling “Baby Shark Live” show for 2020.

Tickets for the May 11 performance will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m., according to the Township Auditorium events page.

Prices for tickets range from $37 to $65 apiece.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The “Baby Shark” song and dance have gone viral and become an earworm since being released in 2016 by Korean children’s entertainment brand Pinkfong, CBC reported.

The 90-minute long live show involves the Baby Shark character joining his friend, also named Pinkfong, to dance and sing the iconic song, as well as other children’s favorites “Five Little Monkeys,” “Wheels On The Bus,” “Jungle Boogie,” and “Monkey Banana Dance.”

“Our target demographic is 2 years old all the way up to 6 years old. That’s sort of the main sweet spot. But it’s family. It’s a family show. It’s parents with their kids. It’s grandparents with their grandchildren. It’s a show for the whole family,” said Stephen Shaw, co-president of Round Room Live, which is putting on the concert tour, according to the Associated Press. “It’s a great night out. And we’re really pleased with the response we’ve seen and how broad the actual audience has been.”

“Baby Shark Live” is not the only high-profile event scheduled for the Township Auditorium in 2020 that will have tickets go on sale this week.

Other performances include a concert by music legend Diana Ross (Feb. 26) and a standup comedy show from TV icon Jerry Seinfeld (March 7).

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.