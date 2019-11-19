South Carolina

Post Malone announces Columbia concert is part of rapper’s tour in 2020

Rap superstar Post Malone is coming to Columbia.

The chart-topping Grammy nominee will bring his “Runaway Tour” to Colonial Life Arena on Feb. 29, 2020, according to a news release.

Tickets will go on sale to the public at 9 a.m. on Friday, and various presale events will begin Tuesday and run through Thursday.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

This is a breaking news story

In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
Profile Image of Noah Feit
Noah Feit
Noah Feit is a Real Time reporter with The State focused on breaking news, public safety and trending news. The award-winning journalist has worked for multiple newspapers since starting his career in 1999.
  Comments  