Post Malone announces Columbia concert is part of rapper’s tour in 2020

Rap superstar Post Malone is coming to Columbia.

The chart-topping Grammy nominee will bring his “Runaway Tour” to Colonial Life Arena on Feb. 29, 2020, according to a news release.

Tickets will go on sale to the public at 9 a.m. on Friday, and various presale events will begin Tuesday and run through Thursday.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

