South Carolina native announced as third headliner for 2020 Carolina Country Music Fest

SHARE COPY LINK

Country music singer-songwriter Darius Rucker was announced on Friday as the third headliner for next year’s Carolina Country Music Fest.

The Hootie & the Blowfish frontman and South Carolina native, known for hits such as “Wagon Wheel,” “Only Wanna Be With You” and “Alright” will join previously announced headliners Luke Combs and Eric Church during the sixth annual event held on June 4-7.

Darius Rucker performs with Hootie and the Blowfish during the first of three shows in their hometown as part of their “Group Therapy Tour” at Colonial Life Arena Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. The band, on hiatus since 2008, formed in 1986 while the members attended the University of South Carolina. Sean Rayford online@thestate.com

This will be Rucker’s second appearance on the CCMF stage.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Since its inception in 2015, the four-day outdoor music fest has become a staple in Myrtle Beach, attracting over 30,000 country music fans to Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place on Ocean Boulevard between 8th and 9th Avenues North. This year’s event featured over 30 bands and performers, including Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett and Alabama.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://carolinacountrymusicfest.com/.