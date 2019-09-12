Eric Church announced as headliner for 2020 Carolina Country Music Fest

The Myrtle Beach pavilion is being transformed in preparation for Carolina Country Music Fest Preparations are being made to host Carolina Country Music Fest 2019 at the old Myrtle Beach Pavilion site. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Preparations are being made to host Carolina Country Music Fest 2019 at the old Myrtle Beach Pavilion site.

Country music hitmaker Eric Church was announced on Thursday as the second headliner for next year’s Carolina Country Music Fest.

The highly acclaimed country singer-songwriter, known for hits such as “Springsteen,” “Drink In My Hand,” and “Desperate Man,” will join previously announced headliner Luke Combs during the June 4-7 event for the sixth annual Carolina Country Music Fest.

Since it’s inception in 2015, the four-day outdoor music fest has become a staple in Myrtle Beach attracting over 30,000 country music fans to Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place on Ocean Boulevard between 8th and 9th Avenues North. This year’s event featured over 30 bands and performers, including Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett and Alabama.

