She hit her ex with a tire iron and threw him into the trunk of an SUV at Walmart, SC cops say

A South Carolina woman was arguing with her ex in a Walmart parking lot when she hit him on the head with a tire iron, pushed him into the trunk of her SUV and drove away, according to the Greer Police Department.

Whitney Leigh McWhite did not drive very far from the Greer Walmart before she was stopped by police, who were alerted about the July 15 assault by five witnesses in the parking lot, according to the incident report.

The responding officer said she observed a man in the trunk area of the GMC Yukon and needed McWhite’s help to open the rear gate and let him out.

McWhite, a 29-year-old Greenville resident, told police that she and her ex had argued about a car radio in the Walmart parking lot, but “no physical assault took place,” according to the incident report.

Police said the man agreed there had been an argument about a car radio, but the rest of his account was very different.





Although he refused medical treatment, the man was visibly shaking when he told police that the argument escalated and he opened the rear hatch of the SUV to get his bags out of the car and leave in an Uber, according to the incident report.

Then McWhite struck him on the head and forced him into the car, per the incident report.

His account was verified by five witnesses, who confirmed to police that they saw McWhite hit him on the head with a tire iron, push him into the SUV and leave the parking lot, police reported.

One witness told police he “heard a man yelling for help from the area of the GMC before McWhite drove away,” according to the incident report.

Police said that McWhite told them “there shouldn’t be” anything illegal in her SUV, but a search by a K9 officer produced a bag of marijuana which was under the front passenger seat. Officers also observed that a tire iron was on the floor of the backseat. The bag and the tire iron were placed into evidence.

In addition to being charged with kidnapping as well as domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, McWhite was issued citations for driving under suspended license, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation and use of license plate on other vehicle.

McWhite was taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center, according to jail records which indicate she remains behind bars and her bond has not been set.

