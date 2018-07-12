She says she blacked out while arguing with a man. Then the man got shot, SC police say

An argument between a man and woman quickly escalated and ended with officers finding the man lying in a yard with a gunshot wound, according to South Carolina police, foxcarolina.com reported.

The woman, Lajoy Shante Duncan, told Greenwood police that she “blacked out before the shooting,” according to indexjournal.com. That did not stop police from arresting the 25-year-old Greenwood resident and charging her with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, WSPA.com reported.

Police responded to reports of a shooting about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday when they found the man “lying in a front yard with a gunshot to his leg,” according to indexjournal.com. The man told police he did not know who shot him.

Other people in the area provided a description of the car the suspect was driving, which was later located along with Duncan by Greenwood County sheriff’s deputies, gwdtoday.com reported.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Duncan and the man knew each other, according to police, who said they were arguing when Duncan shot him, foxcarolina.com reported.

Duncan initially told law enforcement she did not know about the shooting, but when pushed for more information, Duncan told police she argued with the man, who twisted her arm before leaving, indexjournal.com reported. She then told police that she followed after the man in her car, but “didn’t know what happened — that she blacked out.”

Police reported Duncan told them she did own a handgun and admitted to using it to shoot at the man, according to indexjournal.com.

Duncan was arrested and taken to the Greenwood County Detention Center, gwdtoday.com reported.

The man was taken to an area hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries,” according to WSPA.com.

SHARE COPY LINK Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.