'You're a ... dead man.' SC man arrested for threatening life of politician, cops say

A South Carolina man was arrested for threatening the life of a state representative, according to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

Ian Nicholas Nix admitted he sent threatening messages, via social media, to South Carolina Rep. Steven Long, according to an arrest warrant. Nix said the threats were "part of his 'shtick' of being viewed as an 'outlaw revolutionary.'"

SLED reported that the 29-year-old Greenville resident used Facebook Messenger June 1 to threaten Long, who represents Spartanburg County.

The arrest warrant reported that in Nix's message to Long, he called the state representative "Right wing scum" and other vulgar terms before challenging him to a fight.

"Your party's days are numbered. You're a (freaking) dead man," Nix told the Republican politician, according to SLED.

Long said he was glad law enforcement investigated the threats, but told postandcourier.com he was not worried.

"I am a strong believer in the Second Amendment, and I can and do carry a firearm legally. I will be fine," Long said.

In addition to admitting that he sent the messages, Nix told law enforcement that "he came across Rep. Long's Facebook page at random," according to the arrest warrant.

Nix was arrested July 2, and was charged with "threat/threatening life, person or family of public official, teacher, principal," SLED reported.

Nix was taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center, where he is being held waiting for a bond hearing, according to jail records.