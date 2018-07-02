Man allegedly threatened to chop up Rand Paul and his family with an ax

A man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to chop up Sen. Rand Paul and his family with an ax, according to media reports.

Paul told the Rotary Club Grayson County on Monday that he has become increasingly concerned for the safety of his family, according to WBKO.

He also mentioned a recent threat he received, the Courier-Journal reported.

"Capitol Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man who threatened to kill me and chop up my family with an ax," Paul said. "It's just horrendous that we have to deal with things like this."

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Paul took to Twitter Monday to thank the Capitol Police for arresting the man.

Thank you to the US Capitol Police for their arrest of the man who recently threatened to kill my family and me. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 2, 2018

It's not Paul's first run-in with someone angry with him. In November, Rene Albert Boucher allegedly attacked Paul outside of his Bowling Green home. Paul had six broken ribs and small cuts to his nose and mouth.

Boucher pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault and received 30 days in jail and a $10,000 fine for his attack, but federal prosecutors are appealing the sentence. Prosecutor Bradley Shephard has asked for a 21-month sentence.