How Miss SC winners plan to use their crowns and platforms to change lives

A year ago, Davia Bunch was making the 14-hour drive to Connecticut to work as a camp counselor so she could afford hair and makeup for Miss South Carolina 2018. On Sunday, she was wearing the crown.

"If there's a will, there's a way," Bunch, 21, said hours after she was crowned Miss South Carolina 2018.

In addition to covering the expenses of pageants, Bunch, whose mother died of leukemia in 2013, said a difficult part of competing is not having her mother with her.

"I felt a little lesser (than the other contestants) because I didn't have a pageant mom," the Spartanburg native said. "I didn't have someone to hold my hand through the process."

Her family, including her aunt, stepped in and have been Bunch's "mom in spirit." She also has taken the pain of losing her mother and turned it into not just her platform for the pageant, but her plans for the rest of her life.

Bunch's platform, "Be the match, become the cure," raises awareness about donating bone marrow. She carries a kit around with her to appearances and events to register people — it takes 20 seconds and requires only that a potential donor swab the inside of their cheek.

2018 Miss South Carolina Davia Bunch, left, and 2018 Miss South Carolina Teen Berkley Bryant answer questions during a press conference at the Columbia Hilton. Jeff Blake jblake@thestate.com

She plans to use her position as Miss South Carolina to lobby for legislation that provides access to information about bone marrow donation and transplants in DMV offices across the state. After finishing her political science degree at USC, she hopes to get a job as a legislative liaison for Be The Match national bone marrow registry and go to law school to pursue a career in healthcare law.

"For me, I don't think my platform was picked. I think it was chosen for me long ago," she said. "When I was 18 I decided to join the bone marrow registry not because I wanted to for a platform, but because it was in my heart to do that, and I wanted to have an opportunity to save someone's life where my mother didn't have that chance."

Bunch will soon head to Atlantic City, N.J., for the Miss America pageant, and said planning and preparation for the pageant began Sunday.

Taking her talent from the Palmetto State to the national level even sooner is Berkley Bryant, who won Miss South Carolina Teen on Friday. The Anderson resident will compete in Orlando later this month for Miss America's Outstanding Teen.

She is a cheerleader at T.L. Hanna High School and plans to attend Clemson University, where she'll major in biology with plans to pursue dental school and open a pediatric dental practice.

"One of the best ways I work is with a heavy schedule and a lot going on," Bryant, 17, said of balancing her duties in South Carolina with preparing for the national pageant and carrying out her platform, which is centered on the hashtag #StrongerTogether.

At a time of great division in the country, Bryant — Miss River City Teen — said noticing and celebrating each other's differences is a way to bring people together.

"Everyone's differences are what make them unique," she said.

The platform was inspired by Bryant's work as a student-athlete buddy at her school, where she was paired with a girl who has special needs.

"She has inspired my world, knowing just how pure her heart is and how much of a difference she's made in my life," Bryant said. "If someone looked at her, then they might judge her by the way she looks. But if you can just take the time to get to know someone, see their heart, see their compassion, then that's what is going to make the difference, and you can make a friend."

Miss America is Sept. 9 and will be televised on ABC.