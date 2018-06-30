Meet the new Miss South Carolina for 2018

Davia Bunch of Spartanburg was crowned Miss South Carolina on Saturday in the finals of the competition held at the historic Township Auditorium in Columbia.
Bunch, who competed as Miss Spartanburg, edged out first runner-up Sydney Ford of Gaffney, who competed as Miss Greater Greer.
Bunch received the crown from 2017 Miss South Carolina Suzi Roberts, the former Miss Columbia, and will compete for the title of Miss America in Atlantic City, N.J., on Sept. 9. The competition will be televised on ABC.
Bunch, a University of South Carolina junior, won a $40,000 scholarships award toward her education. In all, the Miss South Carolina pageant handed out more than $165,000 in scholarship money.
The contestants also raised more than $169,000 for the Children's Miracle Network in South Carolina.
The pageant began Tuesday night with three days of preliminaries for the Miss Teen pageant and the Miss South Carolina Pageant. Contestants were divided into groups and over three days competed in the talent, swimsuit/evening wear, or on-stage question categories.
The winners in each category were announced each evening, and those women made up the pool of 16 finalists for the Friday Miss South Carolina teen final and Saturday's Miss South Carolina final.
This is the last year of swimsuit competition for Miss South Carolina and Miss America. Next year, the pageant will feature a fitness component with the contestants performing a set fitness routine of jumps, squats, pushups and poses.
The other finalists were Miss Clemson, Sydney Sill; Miss River City, Morgan Romono; and Miss Columbia, Alexandra Badgett.
