Chapel Hill police have new information about UNC student Faith Hedgepeth’s murder

The Chapel Hill Police Department will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. Thursday to share “a new development” in the Faith Hedgepeth homicide investigation.

They did not release any details about the pending development.

Hedgepeth was a 19-year-old UNC sophomore when she was found beaten to death in 2012 in her friend’s off-campus apartment near the Durham-Chapel Hill town limits.

The native of Hollister — a small community on North Carolina’s Warren-Halifax County border — was a member of the Haliwa-Saponi tribal community.

She entered UNC on a scholarship and was also working her way through college, with the dream of becoming a pediatrician and moving back home to serve her community.

Police know that Hedgepeth attended a rush event for Alpha Pi Omega around 6 p.m. on Sept. 6, 2012 — the day before she was killed — and then went to Davis Library on the UNC campus with her friend Karena Rosario. They were back at Rosario’s apartment by 7:30 p.m. at the Hawthorne at The View apartment complex (now Preserve at the Park) on Old Chapel Hill Road.

Hedgepeth was staying with Rosario until she could move into her own apartment later that month, The News & Observer reported.

After midnight, the women left for The Thrill, a former nightclub on Rosemary Street in Chapel Hill. Police have video surveillance footage that shows them at the club at 12:40 a.m. They left at 2:06 a.m., police said, and returned to the apartment, where Hedgepeth went to sleep.

Rosario told police that she left the apartment again around 4:25 a.m. with a male friend. She left the door unlocked, police have said.

Blood, DNA evidence found

When Rosario returned with another friend around 11 a.m. on Sept. 7, they found Hedgepeth’s body on the bed. Rosario called 911, telling the dispatcher that there was “blood everywhere.”

A search warrant released in 2014 noted that Faith was face up wearing a black shirt pulled over her head, and her body was hanging off the bed.

Medical examiners said in the autopsy, released that same year, that she died of blunt-force trauma to the head. Hedgepeth also had cuts and bruises on her arms and legs, and police found blood under her fingernails.

Police told ABC News in 2016 that Hedgepeth may have been raped, The News & Observer reported.

Police conducted thousands of interviews, including with Rosario and some men who were potential suspects. They also amassed a pile of evidence, from the murder weapon — a Bacardi Peach Rum bottle thought to have been from the apartment’s kitchen — to semen and DNA, which was used to generate a composite image of the killer.

DNA has indicated the man may be Latino with a dark olive to light olive skin tone, brown or hazel eyes and black hair, police said. They have not ruled out the possibility that others were involved.

Police also found a white, Time-Out fast-food bag on the bed. It did not have any blood on it, but someone had written the words: “I’M NOT STUPID BITCH” and “JEALOUS.”

One of Hedgepeth’s friends also gave police a voicemail message that may have been from an accidental pocket dial on the night she was killed.

To date, no arrests have been made.

