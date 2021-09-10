Man hit 2 $1M lottery jackpots at same NC store. He visited again and won big a 3rd time

A man who won two $1 million lottery jackpots at the same North Carolina convenience store visited there again on Monday and landed another big prize, NC lottery officials said Thursday.

Terry Splawn of Concord bought all three winning scratch-off tickets at Sam’s Mini Stop on Old Charlotte Road in Concord, according to a lottery news release.

“It’s unbelievable,” Splawn said when he claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Wednesday, according to the release. “It certainly is fun to win.”

On Monday, he decided to buy a $20 Premier Cash ticket and won a $100,000 jackpot.

It’s the third time he got lucky at the Concord store.

In April 2017, Splawn scored a $1 million prize with a Millionaire Bucks ticket he bought at the store, officials said.

In March 2019, a $150 Million Cash Explosion scratch-off ticket from the store landed him another $1 million, according to the release.

In his Premier Cash win on Monday, he beat odds of 1 in 3.08 million, according to the Premier Cash website.

“It was on Labor Day,” Splawn said. “So it was a really nice surprise for the day.”

After taxes, Splawn netted $70,756, lottery officials said.

Premier Cash debuted in August with four $2 million jackpots and eight $100,000 prizes. Three top prizes and seven $100,000 prizes remain, according to the lottery.