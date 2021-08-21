You’re out of luck if you fail to claims prizes in these expiring NC lottery games

Better check your scratch-off lottery tickets.

You have until Thursday to claim prizes in any of 16 North Carolina instant games, officials posted on NCLottery.com this week.

After Thursday? You’re out of luck.

Lottery officials couldn’t be reached Saturday to say how much total money is at stake:

The scratch-off games are:

$20 tickets: 100X the Cash (#659), $10,000 Loaded, Millionaire Bucks.

$10 tickets: Jumbo Bucks (#602), MGM Resorts $25,000,000 Casino Cash.

$5 tickets: Carolina Panthers, Power Shot.

$3 tickets: Cherry Tripler Cashword.

$2 tickets: 10X The Cash (#711), Double Deuces, $50,000 Gold Rush, Fantastic 5’s, 2021

$1 tickets: Loose Change, $10,000 Gold Rush, Lucky Dog

All prizes must be claimed by 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26.

You must visit one of the lottery’s six regional centers claim centers to claim a prize between $600 and $99,999, according to the lottery. Head to lottery headquarters in Raleigh by 5 p.m. Thursday to claim a prize of $100,000 or more.