Who is UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz, and who can remove him?

Kevin Guskiewicz speaks during a ceremony in Chapel Hill, N.C. celebrating his being named chancellor of UNC-Chapel Hill on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. ehyman@newsobserver.com

Concussion researcher Kevin Guskiewicz stepped into the chancellor’s role amid one controversy at UNC-Chapel Hill. His future in it may depend on another.

Faculty Chair Mimi Chapman has called an emergency faculty meeting for Wednesday afternoon, she said, following concerns state politicians, UNC-CH trustees and the UNC System Board of Governors may try to push the chancellor out.

The UNC-CH Board of Trustee meets Wednesday and Thursday at the Carolina Inn on the university campus and could advise UNC System President Peter Hans to make that move.

At 3 p.m. today the Faculty Council plans to discuss “university administration and governance,” at an emergency virtual meeting. People can watch the meeting online, but part of it may be held in closed session.

Who is Kevin Guskiewicz?

Guskiewicz, the 12th chancellor, is an internationally known concussion researcher who served as interim chancellor for nearly a year before he was named permanent chancellor, The News & Observer reported.

In January 2019, a few months after protesters pulled down the Confederate statue known as Silent Sam in August 2018, Chancellor Carol Folt announced her resignation and ordered the removal of the statue’s pedestal.

Folt was forced to leave by Jan. 31, month earlier than she had planned, by the UNC Board of Governors.

Guskiewicz stepped into the interim post in February 2019.

“As chancellor, I will shine an honest and stark light on our campus, and I will act on the challenges that we face,” Guskiewicz said after he was appointed on a permanent basis Dec. 13, 2019. “On the other side of every challenge is an opportunity, and we’ll find them and act on them.”

Guskiewicz has been a member of UNC-CH’s faculty since 1995.

The Kenan Distinguished Professor of Exercise and Sport Science served as dean of the College of Arts and Sciences for three years before being appointed interim chancellor, according to his biography.

As co-director of the Matthew Gfeller Sport-Related Traumatic Brain Injury Research Center, he remains involved in three active research grants totaling more than $20 million, the bio states.

Guskiewicz received a MacArthur Fellowship in 2011 for his work on sports related concussions.

Two years later, Time Magazine called him a “game changer” among 18 other innovators, the bio states.

Who can remove Guskiewicz?

Hans can recommend the chancellor be removed as chancellor.

The ultimate authority belongs to the UNC System Board of Governors, which can initiate the chancellor’s removal on its own.

The UNC-CH Board of Trustees could make a recommendation to remove Guskiewicz or take a vote of no confidence.

How much does Guskiewicz make?

The chancellor’s salary started at $620,000 when he started, according to a term sheet provided by university officials after he was permantly hired. Changes to his salary are determined by the UNC Board of Governors.

The News & Observer asked UNC-CH and university system officials for information about any changes to Guskiewicz’s salary and potential bonuses and other compensation, but has not received a response.

What are the chancellor’s benefits?

UNC-CH, which reimbursed the chancellor’s moving expenses, provides a home for him in Chapel Hill. The school also covers all the utilities, maintenance and housekeeping services, according to the term sheet.

The university also pays for a car or a vehicle allowance, relevant club memberships and retirement benefits.

What are the concerns?

Critics are upset with Guskiewicz, in part, Chapman said, because he supported the hiring of journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones behind the scenes and expressed disappointment when she wasn’t initially offered tenure.

State Senate Leader Phil Berger also expressed frustrations with UNC-CH’s leadership, following reports of UNC-CH chief fundraiser David Routh’s recent outside work.

A group of university faculty members with the American Association of University Professors called for Guskiewicz’s resignation in February. They criticized the lack of transparency in the Silent Sam settlement deals, decisions related to COVID-19 and disclosure of campus crime reporting violations.