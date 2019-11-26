NC woman wins lottery, thanks to a stop for barbecue fixings and new ‘good luck charm’

A grocery store trip ended in a $100,000 windfall for one North Carolina woman.

And it was partly thanks to her new boyfriend, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

“I never played the lottery before I met him,” Catherine Rhoden said in Monday’s news release. “He’s definitely my good luck charm.”

The lucky moment came after Rhoden went to a Harris Teeter supermarket in Raleigh’s North Hills shopping center last week, according to the news release.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

Rhoden and her boyfriend were picking up barbecue fixings and decided to buy a Power Play ticket, officials say.

During a Powerball drawing, the couple’s ticket matched enough numbers to win a $50,000 prize, which later doubled, according to the N.C. Education Lottery news release.

“We’ve only been dating for three months,” Rhoden said in the release. “I always joke that he won the lottery when he met me, but now we actually did.”

Rhoden, who works as an office manager, took home $70,751 after taxes, the lottery says.

Now, the lucky winner plans to use the money to “fix her broken well” and donate to children’s charities, according to officials. She lives in Creedmoor, roughly 25 miles north of Raleigh.

The lottery says its ticket sales help raise money for education.