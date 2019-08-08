Couple engaged 4 long years say they can finally have a wedding after NC lottery win

How are North Carolina lottery tickets distributed? Scratch-off tickets are by far the most popular lottery games in North Carolina. Here's the details on where they come from and how they are distributed in the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Scratch-off tickets are by far the most popular lottery games in North Carolina. Here's the details on where they come from and how they are distributed in the state.

A woman in North Carolina can finally have her dream wedding after her finance won a big prize.

“We’ve been engaged for four years,” Jeremy McLean, the groom-to-be, said, according to the NC Education Lottery. “We just haven’t had the extra money to get married until now.”

The lucky moment came when McLean, an electrician, decided to stop Tuesday to buy soda at New Dixie Mart in Roanoke Rapids, the lottery said in a news release.

He bought a ticket for the new $5,000,000 Fortune game but discovered he hadn’t won, the release says.

“I got back in my truck and started pulling out of the parking lot when something just said I should get another ticket,” McLean said, according to the lottery.

That scratch-off turned out to be a $100,000 prize winner, the NC Education Lottery says.

Jeremy McLean, left, and Heidi Hobbs NC Education Lottery

“When he showed me the ticket, I started jumping on the bed I was so excited,” said his fiancee, Heidi Hobbs, according to the lottery. “This feels like a dream.”

Her first thought was about her future wedding, the lottery’s news release says.

“I don’t want anything fancy, just something simple to celebrate that we’re together,” she said, according to the release.

After taxes, McLean gets to keep $70,756, the lottery says.

“You’ve changed our lives forever,” the Halifax County man said while claiming his prize Wednesday, according to the lottery.

The lottery says ticket sales help raise more than $700 million for education annually.