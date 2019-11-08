At Latino community forum, Elizabeth Warren says she’s open to suspending deportations

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren addressed the Triangle’s Latino community on Friday during a forum focused on the candidate’s stances on political topics relevant to the Latino electorate.

The Massachusetts senator, a leading presidential hopeful, has supported focusing U.S. deportation efforts on criminals and national security threats rather than all immigrants in the country illegally. Speaking to about 100 people at Umstead Park United Church of Christ in Raleigh, she said she would be open to a moratorium on deportations altogether.

“I am open to suspending deportations particularly as a way to push Congress for comprehensive immigration reform,” Warren said. She said she believes “that when ICE comes into our communities, takes our neighbors, our friends, our family members, that they do not make this country safer.”

Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection should be focused on “real threats” from terrorism, contraband, and the shipping of deadly narcotic drugs like fentanyl, Warren said.

“Tearing families apart is not that,” Warren said.

Her comments came in response to an audience question by Rafaela Solano, 38, a mother of five who told the senator in tears that her husband had been deported to Mexico after serving a year-long jail sentence for a drug-related offense, and asked if she would support a deportation moratorium.

Warren did not specify if such a suspension would apply to immigrants with criminal records.

Warren didn’t go as far as rival Bernie Sanders, who said Thursday that he would put a moratorium in place on deportations and end ICE raids on his first day in office. Sanders, a Vermont senator, says the moratorium would be in place until a review of immigration practices can be done.

The group gathered was smaller than the crowd of more than 3,500 who attended a Thursday evening rally for Warren at Broughton High School.

The national Latino civic engagement organization Mijente organized the event as part of a series of conversations with presidential candidates titled “El Chisme 2020” (roughly “The Gossip 2020” in Spanish) to give candidates specific questions about immigration and other topics relevant to Latinos, whom Mijente leaders said are “invisible” on the main debate stage.

The event was simultaneously translated into Spanish and was organized in collaboration with local Latino immigrant advocacy group Siembra NC, which played a role in bringing audience members and entertainment in the form of a regional Mexican dance group from Greensboro performing before Warren took the stage.

