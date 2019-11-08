Elizabeth Warren had tea and grits at this Raleigh coffee shop after campaign rally

Elizabeth Warren, a leading Democratic hopeful for the presidential election, stopped for breakfast at a well-known coffee shop in Raleigh on Friday morning.

Warren ate grits and drank tea at The Morning Times on East Hargett Street downtown, the cafe posted Friday morning on Twitter.

A photo shows her holding a coffee mug while sitting at a tablle inside the shop.

The Democratic Massachusetts Senator and presidential hopeful was in town Thursday for a campaign rally at Broughton High School. There, she spoke about an “ambitious progressive agenda” to an audience of more than 3,500.

Warren isn’t the first political figure to stop at a locally owned business in Raleigh.

In May 2008, Barack Obama visited the Raleigh Times bar during a visit to North Carolina as part of his presidential campaign.

He opted for something stronger than hot tea: Pabst Blue Ribbon beer. (And he reportedly tipped the bartender $18.)