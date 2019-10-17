First case of Legionnaires’ reported in person who didn’t go to NC fair, officials say

A case of Legionnaires’ disease has been reported in a person who did not attend a North Carolina fair.

The outbreak of the disease is linked to a hot tub display in the Davis Event Center at the North Carolina Mountain State Fair, which took place from Sept. 6 to Sept. 15 in Fletcher, near Asheville, The News & Observer reported.

As of Thursday, 141 people have become sick with the disease, 95 have been hospitalized and three have died, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

This is the first case reported in someone who did not attend the fair, the department said in a release.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The person attended a quilt show after the fair ended that was held at the Western North Carolina Agricultural Center, which hosted the fair, the department says. The quilt show was held Sept. 27-29.

“We don’t know how or where this person might have been exposed to the Legionella bacteria,” said Dr. Zack Moore, state epidemiologist in the release. “It is possible that they were exposed at the WNC Ag Center, but Legionella bacteria are very common in the environment so we can’t rule out exposure in another location.”