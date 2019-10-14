North Carolina

Third person dies from Legionnaires’ outbreak linked to NC fair, officials say

A third person has died from a outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease linked to a North Carolina fair.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services now lists three deaths on its Legionnaires’ outbreak website as of Monday afternoon.

The outbreak is linked to a hot tub display at the North Carolina Mountain State Fair that took place between Sept. 6 and Sept. 15 in Fletcher, which is near Asheville, the News & Observer reported.

So far, there have been 140 confirmed cases of the disease, according to the Department, and 94 people have been hospitalized with it.

Profile Image of Bailey Aldridge
Bailey Aldridge
Bailey Aldridge is a reporter covering real-time news in North and South Carolina. She has a degree in journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
