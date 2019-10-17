NASCAR team members hurt as truck hauling race car careens off NC highway, cops say

Two NASCAR team members were hurt when a truck hauling a race car went off a North Carolina highway, officials say.

The tractor-trailer belonging to Kaulig Racing was driving west on Interstate 40 when it went off the road, plowed through a guardrail and plunged into an embankment Wednesday night, WLOS reports.

The truck flipped before it came to rest in nearby woods, NC State Highway Patrol told WYFF.

Photos from news outlets show the semi-trailer sitting on its side while covered in foliage.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

It happened near Marion, a western North Carolina town in McDowell County and roughly 35 miles east of Asheville.

“The driver and passenger were transported by ambulance to Mission Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries,” WHNS reports.

Kaulig Racing says its No. 10 team was heading to the Kansas Speedway for the Xfinity Series.

“As planned, our team will field two entries and compete for a win,” President Chris Rice announced in a Twitter post.

A statement from team president Chris Rice with additional information to come. pic.twitter.com/wXdyunyMkJ — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) October 17, 2019

Drivers on the team include Justin Haley, Ross Chastain, A.J. Allmendinger and Elliott Sadler, according to the team’s website.

State troopers are investigating the crash, which involved one vehicle, WSPA reports.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.