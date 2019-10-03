Load of chickens scatter onto North Carolina road after semitrailer flips, photos show

A load of chickens spilled onto a North Carolina road when a semi-truck overturned, fire officials say. Rockingham Fire Department

A feathery cleanup was underway after a semi-truck carrying chickens flipped in North Carolina early Thursday, officials say.

Dramatic photos show dozens of birds lining the side of a roadway and onto an adjacent grassy area in Rockingham, according to a Facebook post from the city’s fire department.

Pictures show the semi-trailer with its passenger’s side on the pavement while some chickens on board were pinned to the road.

An unknown number of the animals died, Fire Chief Harold Isler told McClatchy news group while crews were still at the scene Thursday morning.

The driver wasn’t injured in the accident, which is under investigation, officials say.

The chicken-hauling truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash, which happened near Business Highway 74 and West Greene Street, according to the fire department’s Facebook post. A “moderate fuel spill” was contained as a result of the crash, the department said.

Rockingham is about 60 miles west of Fayetteville, near the South Carolina border.

