Store clerk pinned as he jumps into car to keep thief from stealing it, NC cops say

A store clerk in North Carolina was seriously injured after trying to stop a thief from stealing his car, police say.

A man left a convenience store in Nebo at about 6 p.m. Thursday and got into a maroon 2003 Jeep Liberty that belonged to the store clerk working there, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

When the clerk, 37-year-old William Matthews, saw what was happening he ran outside and jumped into the passenger-side window of the car to try to stop the thief, the Sheriff’s Office said.

But then the thief sped up and slammed into a lifted truck in the parking lot, pinning Matthews between the side of the Jeep and the truck’s tailgate, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Matthews was seriously injured and was taken to Mission Hospital in Asheville, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the suspected thief, who was driving a blue sedan when he came to the store.

No other details about the suspect or the stolen Jeep were released.

Nebo is about 200 miles west of Raleigh.

