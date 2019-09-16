State trooper seriously injured in head-on crash with impaired driver, NC officials say

DWI Laws And Social Drinkers A state senator and MADD leader debate whether ignition interlocks should be required for all NC DWI offenders Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A state senator and MADD leader debate whether ignition interlocks should be required for all NC DWI offenders

A North Carolina state trooper is seriously hurt and a man is charged with a DWI after a head-on crash, media outlets report.

Trooper Jonathan Barnes, 31, was on duty and driving his patrol car south on NC Highway 115 in Wilkes County on Sunday night, WRAL reported.

At about 10:15 p.m., troopers say, an impaired driver was traveling north in a 2005 Buick Lacrosse and crossed the center line, crashing into Barnes head-on, according to WGHP.

The crash happened just outside of the Broadway Volunteer Fire Department, according to WXII.

Barnes and the driver, 37-year-old Luis Castillo, were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries, WGHP reported.

Barnes suffered a broken ankle, knee and shoulder, according to WXII.

Castillo was charged with a DWI, WRAL reported, but results from a blood test “are pending.”

Troopers told WXII that Castillo’s license was suspended from a previous DWI charge.

Barnes has been with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for five years, WRAL reported, and there was not update on his condition as of Monday morning.

Wilkes County is about 165 miles west of Raleigh.