‘Call the paramedics,’ great-grandmother says. She just won $10 million in NC lottery

Dorothy Martin says she was sitting in a convenience store parking lot when the numbers on her scratch-off lottery ticket started adding up to a $10 million win, according to a N.C. Education Lottery release.
Her first reaction?
Martin, a great grandmother, says she went back into the Handy Mart No. 3 in tiny Grover, N.C., and told the clerk an ambulance might be needed, according to the press release. The town, with a population of 700, is about 45 miles southwest of Charlotte.
“I told her: ‘If this is real, you better call the paramedics now. I’m sure I’ll have a heart attack,’” Martin was quoted saying in the release. “I couldn’t believe it.”
The $30 Extreme Millions ticket was real and her win was legitimate, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.
Martin did not have the predicted heart attack. Instead, she showed up Friday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh to choose between a $6 million lump sum or getting $500,000 a year for the next 20 years, said a lottery press release.
Martin chose the lump sum, which was whittled down to $4,230,069 after taxes and with holdings, said the lottery release.
She is one of two North Carolinians who won $10 million from the state lottery in recent days, says the lottery.
Demetrius Underwood of Eastover, N.C., won Saturday playing the Colossal Cash scratch-off game, said state lottery officials. He collected his winnings Monday and also took the lump sum, said a state release.
He credits his win to an urge to stop at a convenience store and buy an orange Powerade, said a press release. He got the lottery ticket as an afterthought, the release said.
“I jumped out of the car and started yelling for my wife,” Underwood was quoted saying in the release. “We just didn’t believe it. We were speechless.”
Martin said she intends to buy a home with her winnings, and will use the rest “to help her grandchildren and great-grandchildren,” said a state release.
