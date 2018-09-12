Hurricane Florence live updates: North Carolina coast prepares for storm impact

As Hurricane Florence hurtles to the Carolinas and residents gear up for what’s now a Category 3 storm, our reporters and photojournalists are on the coast.

You can follow them at @_andrewcarter, @joshshaffer08 and @MarthaQuillin.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Oak Island: To evacuate, or not

5:22 p.m.: If gas is a precious commodity to people evacuating from coastal communities ahead of a hurricane, so is ice to those who elect to stay.

“We’re going to fill up our washing machine and all our coolers,” said Lisa Harrelson, who traveled from her home in Southport, south of Wilmington, across the bridge to Oak Island in search of ice. She found it at an automated dispensary, just about the only business still going on the island since officials asked guests and residents to leave.

Harrelson stacked one 16-pound bag after another into the back of a pickup truck.

All of her family is in Southport, she said, and she has nowhere else to spend the next few nights.

“We don’t have no choice but to stay,” she said. “We’re praying that it gets here and keeps us safe and goes on its way.”

Beachgoers take in the scenery on Oak Island as Hurricane Florence threatens the Carolinas Wednesday afternoon. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com@newsobser

One of the last businesses on the island to close was the pier house at the Ocean Crest Pier, where manager Steve Sanders said Spanish mackerel had been biting earlier in the morning. It was such a beautiful day at the beach — robin’s-egg blue skies behind high, wispy clouds — that it seemed a shame when Sanders had to tell the last fishermen to pack it up.

Sanders, who lives on the island, was still debating whether to evacuate. He was concerned, he said, that if he left, it might be a long time before he could return to the island to check for damages, arrange for repairs and get the pier open again.

SHARE COPY LINK Watch the ABC11 weather forecast for the latest on the development of Hurricane Florence and its projected track into North Carolina.

While the weather was perfect Wednesday afternoon, it is expected to turn late Thursday as Hurricane Florence edges closer to shore. Once it does, officials will keep an eye on their anemometers. At sustained winds of 40 mph, the town closes the two bridges that lead onto the island, and they are not reopened until the storm passes.

Sanders doesn’t take storm warnings lightly. On a wall in the pier house hangs the tattered remains of an American flag that hung on a pole at the end of the 893-foot-long pier through Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Before that storm, Sanders said, Oak Island had three piers. The storm destroyed one and damaged the other two.

Beachgoers take in the scenery on Oak Island as Hurricane Florence threatens the Carolinas Wednesday afternoon. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com@newsobser

The island was quiet Wednesday. Most of those who wanted to board up their homes already had done so, based on predictions that the storm would arrive earlier in the week.

That left the beach to a handful of people, such as Suzanne Champion, who sat on the sand and watched her husband, daughter and some friends try to surf. With the hurricane still 400 miles offshore, the wave action was pretty placid.

Champion seemed a little disappointed, given all the storm’s hype.

“We’re all going to die, and we can’t even surf,” she said.

Detail from display at Ocean Crest Pier on Oak Island. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

— MARTHA QUILLIN





SHARE COPY LINK NC Governor Roy Cooper outlines preparations for Hurricane Florence during a press briefing Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018.

Wrightsville Beach evacuated

3:15 p.m.: As Hurricane Florence drew down on the coast, the streets of Wrightsville Beach stood as empty as the grocery store shelves.

Even Wal-Mart and McDonald’s shut down in Wilmington, slapping plywood over their windows. At the bridge to Wrightsville Beach, police stopped all traffic except for cars with resident stickers or a media pass.





Just over the bridge, Gordon Reddick screwed the final board over the front door of his Redix beach supply store, which he has operated nearly 50 years. The boards across his storefront showed spray-painted names of every storm since Hurricane Bertha in 1996.

In other words, Reddick wouldn’t think of leaving. He sold three life jackets to residents who walked over the bridge, even though Redix looked like a plywood tree fort.

“You think you’re going to hide,” Reddick said. “Better stay where you feel safe.”

Redix in Wrightsville has seen a fee storms pic.twitter.com/jR4RqtxpIG — Josh Shaffer (@joshshaffer08) September 12, 2018

Though evacuations remained voluntary on Wrightsville, most residents fled the island. Most of the cars parked at Johnnie Mercer’s Pier belonged to news crews — including one from an Australian TV channel.

But retiree John Phelps pedaled an old-fashioned bicycle to the beach as if it were any late-summer Wednesday. A Category 5 storm might have scared him off. Not this one.

“I’m here taking inventory,” he said. “I’ll come back in a week and see what’s left.”

He won’t ride out Florence on his bike, though.





“I’ll be in the closet at home,” he said. “With no windows.”

— JOSH SHAFFER

SHARE COPY LINK Swaths of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia are preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Florence. Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in coastal regions and will affect 1 million people.

Follow our reporters

Stay with The News & Observer and the Herald Sun for all the latest storm news.

Boots? Check. Hip waders? Check. Hey, how come everybody else is driving the other way? Check here and https://t.co/SbsyM1eAc8 for my Florence updates. pic.twitter.com/G5rG2S5Vim — Josh Shaffer (@joshshaffer08) September 12, 2018

Packed and ready (maybe) to head to the coast for a while to cover #HurricaneFlorence. NandO photographer and hurricane veteran @vizjourno will be showing me the ropes. First stop is Morehead City, today, and then we could be headed south. I’ll share scenes, stories throughout. pic.twitter.com/QFyGjHHBJu — Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) September 12, 2018

it's a beautiful day at ocean crest pier here on @OakIsland_Town. but not for long. #HurricaneFlorerence now due to arrive on friday. with @kcstarrich pic.twitter.com/kDcTIKK9d3 — martha quillin (@MarthaQuillin) September 12, 2018