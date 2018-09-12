Here’s how beaches up and down the Carolinas are preparing for Hurricane Florence

North Carolina
Currituck County
Mandatory evacuation of the Corolla and Carova areas. An inland shelter operating at Kirkwood Adams Community Shelter, 1100 Hamilton Street, Roanoke Rapids.
No trash pickup for the rest of the week. County courts closed. Beaches closed.
Dare County
Mandatory evacuation ordered and under way. As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, access to the Outer Banks will only be permitted for emergency responders. No trash pick-up.
Shelter operating at Knightdale High School, 100 Bryan Chalk Lane, Knightdale.
Duck: No trash pick-up. Town offices closed. National park facilities closed.
Kill Devil Hills: Town hall closed at noon Wednesday. No trash pick-up.
Kitty Hawk: No trash pick-up. Town offices closed through at least Friday.
Manteo: Town offices closed.
Nags Head: Road barricades being installed to stop traffic.
Hyde County
Mandatory evacuation of Outer Banks under way. Hyde County Transit providing transportation Wednesday to inland shelter at Knightdale High School.
Beaches closed.
Carteret County
Emerald Isle: Mandatory evacuation by 8 p.m. Wednesday. Bridge will close at 7 a.m. Thursday.
Pine Knoll Shores: Mandatory evacuation. Town hall closing Wednesday for the week. No trash pick-up.
Atlantic Beach: Mandatory evacuation by 8 p.m. Wednesday. Curfew begins at 7 a.m. Thursday.
Pender County
North Topsail Beach: Mandatory evacuation. Bridge access closing Wednesday evening.
Surf City: Mandatory evacuation. Curfew begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Town offices closed. No trash pick-up.
Topsail Beach: Mandatory evacuation, with curfew going into effect at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
New Hanover County
Wrightsville Beach: Mandatory evacuation began Wednesday morning. Utilities will be turned off at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Town offices closed.
Carolina Beach: Mandatory evacuation ordered by 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Kure Beach: Mandatory evacuation. Beaches closed. Water service will be shut off to waterfront properties at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Water service to downtown businesses will be shut off at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Brunswick County
Bald Head Island: Mandatory evacuation for visitors. Recommended evacuation for residents. Last ferry left at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Caswell Beach: Mandatory evacuation for visitors. Voluntary evacuation for residents. Beach access closed.
Southport: Voluntary evacuation of low-lying areas.
Oak Island: Mandatory evacuation ordered by noon Wednesday.
Holden Beach: Mandatory evacuation by 8 a.m. Wednesday. Bridge will be closed when winds reach 40 mph. Water service will be shut off before the storm.
Ocean Isle Beach: Mandatory evacuation by 5 p.m. Wednesday. Water will be shut off at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Sunset Beach: Mandatory evacuation. Utilities will be shut off at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Bridge scheduled to be barricaded at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Town hall closed at noon Wednesday.
Calabash: Mandatory evacuation of low-lying areas. Voluntary evacuation elsewhere.
South Carolina
Horry County
North Myrtle Beach: Mandatory evacuation of coastal areas. City courts closed.
Atlantic Beach: Mandatory evacuation of coastal areas.
Myrtle Beach: Mandatory evacuation of coastal areas. Courts closed. Farmers market closed. No trash pick-up through at least Thursday. Some grocery stores closing Wednesday evening.
Surfside Beach: Mandatory evacuation of coastal areas. Town hall closed until Monday. Town meetings canceled this week.
Garden City: Mandatory evacuation of coastal areas. Beach home rentals on hold until further notice.
Georgetown County
Murrells Inlet: Mandatory evacuation of low-lying areas. Many restaurants and other businesses closing Wednesday afternoon. Goats evacuated from Goat Island.
Pawleys Island: Mandatory evacuation, with access to the island restricted at noon Wednesday to emergency services.
Charleston County
Residents of low-lying areas are being urged to evacuate. County is in a state of emergency. Buses are running until 6 p.m. Wednesday to get people to shelters.
Charleston: Charleston Airport is closing Wednesday night through the duration of the hurricane, The Post and Courier reports.
All nonessential city services stopped at noon Wednesday. Interstate 26 has lanes reversed for evacuation. City parking garages are allowing free parking for people who want to shelter their vehicles. More than 19,000 sandbags were distributed Wednesday.
Folly Beach: Island access will be restricted starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday and curfew begins at 9 p.m.
