We need your help to develop an education lab

This week, we begin pursuit of an exciting new initiative for us, the formation of a lab to provide much-needed coverage of an issue critical to our future — how we educate our youth.

Nothing has a more sweeping effect on a state’s quality of life than education, and South Carolina has struggled for decades to find a better path forward.

COVID-19 has only made that struggle more difficult for teachers, for parents and for our kids.

Our goal will be to scout out the most promising innovative approaches being tried to overcome challenges both old, such as funding, and new, such as remote learning.

We seek to engage you, our readers, with other stakeholders to create a solutions-focused conversation that recognizes great things already being done and hopefully even greater things yet to be done.

For the lab, we hope to hire an editor and two reporters who will specialize in this coverage.

Our aspirations have grown based on the investment you’ve already made in us. This spring, your generosity helped us hire Sam Ogozalek to write about how COVID-19 is affecting our lives and Kate Hidalgo Bellows to write about affordability and housing issues.

Sam has written more than 130 coronavirus-related stories since June 1, covering everything from hospital capacities to ever-changing mask rules to how to get tested and how the virus has strained finances. My favorite story, though, was when he introduced us to “long-haulers,” the term given to people who neither die nor recover quickly from COVID-19. Instead, these people face lingering, costly health issues with no end in sight.

Kate has kept readers up to date on unemployment benefit problems and told stories of workers’ struggles during the pandemic. My favorite of Kate’s stories took us inside Sandalwood Terrace, Hilton Head Island’s only public housing complex and a 40-year-old deteriorating community. Conditions there are unlike anything you would expect to find on such a beautiful island. Already, that story has led to conversations on how we can improve our community.

It’s journalism that does more than point fingers. It explains, engages and invites you in to be a part of the change for the better.

That is coverage we couldn’t have had without you. We’d like to do more.

Through a partnership with The State newspaper in Columbia, we hope to raise $175,000 through tax-deductible donations and grants. If you made a donation before, thank you. If you have not done so, we hope you see the value in our education lab.

To donate, you can go to givebutter.com/TheIslandPacket. Or, if you prefer to send a check, please make it out to the Local Media Foundation and in the notes field on the check, write “The Island Packet.” If you include your email address, the foundation will send you a tax donation letter.

The check should be mailed to: Local Media Foundation, P.O. Box 85015, Chicago IL 60689-5015.

Thank you for your consideration, and as always, thank you for being a reader.

Brian Tolley is president and editor of The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.