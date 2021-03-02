Beaufort elects a new councilman Tuesday. What to know before heading to the polls

Beaufort residents will elect the final member of City Council on Tuesday, filling a seat that’s been open for more than a couple months now.

The special election is to fill Mayor Stephen Murray’s vacated term, which expires in November 2022. He left the seat after defeating Mike Sutton in the mayoral election to replace retiring Billy Keyserling after 12 years.

Mike McFee, Brantley Wilson and Fred White will be on the ballot.

McFee and Wilson both unsuccessfully ran for City Council in November but were defeated by newcomers Neil Lipsitz and Mitch Mitchell. This is the first time White has campaigned for a council seat.

Almost 200 absentee ballots were cast — 174 in person and 25 by mail — as of 2 p.m. Monday, according to the Beaufort County Board of Voter Registration and Elections. In-person ballots were being accepted through 5 p.m. Monday.

Polls are open for voting Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To vote in person in South Carolina, a voter must show one form of voter ID, which includes a S.C. driver’s license; S.C. voter ID card with a photo; another form of ID issued by the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles, Transportation, Highway Safety, etc.; a U.S. passport; or a military ID.

Only voters residing in Beaufort city limits are eligible to vote in this special election, and registration for this election closed in early February. Voters can check their registration information and precinct at SCVotes.org.

Some precincts will vote at different polling locations than the November general election.

The polling places for each precinct are:

▪ Beaufort 1, Beaufort 2 and Beaufort 3: Charles L. Brown Activity Center at 1001 Hamar St.

▪ Burton 2C: Love House Ministries at 423 Parris Island Gateway

▪ Burton 3, Seabrook 3 and Sheldon 1: Beaufort County Public Works at 120 Shanklin Road

▪ Lady’s Island 1B and Lady’s Island 3B: Lady’s Island Elementary School Gymnasium at 73 Chowan Creek Bluff Road

▪ Mossy Oaks 1A: Cornerstone Christian Church at 2301 First Blvd.

▪ Mossy Oaks 1B: Beaufort Middle School at 2501 Mossy Oaks Road

▪ Mossy Oaks 2: Mossy Oaks Elementary School at 2510 Mossy Oaks Road

The newly elected City Council member will take office March 9, joining Murray and council members Lipsitz, Mitchell and Philip Cromer.

The Beaufort City Council is made up of four council members and a mayor, all elected at-large to four-year terms. All have the same voting power during regular public meetings. The council sets city policy, passes an annual budget, guides planning priorities and oversees the city manager to carry out directives and day-to-day city operations.