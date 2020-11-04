Murray wins Beaufort mayor’s race, unofficial results show

Stephen Murray, left, waves to passing cars on Mossy Oaks Road in Beaufort while campaigning for mayor with his family on Tuesday afternoon. sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Beaufort appears to be getting two familiar faces on its City Council — a new mayor and City Council member — and could have the first Black representative on council in more than two decades if unofficial results hold.

With all votes except mail-in ballots counted, election officials reported that Councilman Stephen Murray will replace outgoing Mayor Billy Keyserling, beating out former council member Mike Sutton by about a 2-1 margin, according to the unofficial election results. Beaufortonian Neil Lipsitz handily led a field of six candidates for two City Council seats, and Mitch Mitchell held a 40-vote advantage on incumbent Mike McFee for the second open seat, per unofficial voting totals posted online Tuesday.

All in-person and absentee in-person votes appeared tabulated in online results Tuesday night, Beaufort County elections officials said. Mail-in ballots were still being counted late Tuesday, and officials hoped to finish by the end of the night.

The city’s results will be certified during a meeting Friday morning.

If the results hold, a special election will be held to fill Murray’s remaining council term, which ends in 2022.

“I guess it’s the things we’ve been working on — it’s the job diversity, it’s focusing on people,” Murray said late Tuesday, surmising what resonated with voters. “I think focusing on those of us who live here and making sure we remain an authentic, diverse, real place and that there’s an opportunity for everyone.”

Murray led Sutton with about 64% of the vote, earning 2,791 votes to 1,564 for Sutton, online results showed.

Mitchell would become the first Black council member in the city since Fred Washington Jr. served from 1979 to 1993. His candidacy followed a summer of protests in the city after George Floyd, a Black man, was killed by police officers in Minnesota while on the ground and handcuffed.

Mitchell, a retired pilot and retired Air Force major general, led a march for racial justice through the city on Father’s Day.

Lipsitz and Mitchell were part of a field that included educator Brantley Wilson, retired social worker Scott Gibbs, retired interior decorator Mary Harvey and incumbent Mike McFee.

Lipsitz is a lifelong Beaufortonian who worked in his family’s department store downtown and ran a shoe store on Bay Street before retiring. He serves as a secretary on the state nursing board.

He’s said not raising taxes and guarding against unnecessary spending are top issues and has championed a playground for Southside Park, a 40-acre city property in the Mossy Oaks area that is largely vacant except for a walking trail and dog park.

Lipsitz said people know his family name and remember being treated fairly by their business. He said supporters told him his candidacy was strong but that he wasn’t always as confident.

“I’m just smiling from cheek to cheek,” he said. “This shocked me.”

Mitchell was a Marine Corps pilot and flew commercial airliners while serving in the U.S. Air Force as a reservist and retiring as a major general. He’s a Beaufort native who attended Robert Smalls High School and said he was moved to get involved after the death of Floyd in May.

Mitchell said during a candidates forum that he did not support single-member districts for City Council, a change from at-large voting that has been explored in the past to help ensure a Black representative is elected. Instead, he said he hoped the city would reach a place where a minority candidate could be chosen by the broader electorate.

The 39-year-old Murray is a businessman who was first elected to City Council in 2014 as Sutton was stepping aside. He has worked on a platform of economic development, helping facilitate the start of a technology incubator called the Beaufort Digital Corridor and serving as the founding chairman of the Beaufort County Economic Development Corporation that seeks to woo companies to bring investment and jobs to northern Beaufort County.

Keyserling declined to seek another term after 12 years as mayor. Nan Sutton, Mike Sutton’s wife, also declined to seek another term after she was elected to council in 2016.

Keyserling had endorsed and campaigned for Gibbs and also threw his weight behind McFee, who serves as mayor pro tem, and the upstart Murray. Keyserling and Murray haven’t always agreed, with Murray walking out of a meeting over a flap with the mayor last year, but have generally appeared allies.

The Beaufort City Council is made up of four council members and a mayor who are all elected at-large and wield the same voting power during regular public meetings. The body sets city policy, passes an annual budget, guides planning priorities and directs a city manager to carry out directives and the day-to-day city operations.

The reshaped public body will step into a job that includes tackling millions of dollars in drainage work to fix flooding issues, a soon-to-be announced new police chief amid a national conversation about policing practices and ongoing concern over affordable housing options in the city.