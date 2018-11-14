In runoff, Hilton Head mayoral candidates will need votes in these precincts to win

Voting guide: How to cast your ballot for Hilton Head mayor on election day, Nov. 20

By Katherine Kokal

kkokal@islandpacket.com

November 14, 2018 11:20 AM

If you’re on Hilton Head on Nov. 20 and registered to vote, you’ll be able to choose either Kim Likins and John McCann as the next mayor.

All polling locations that were used in the general election on Nov. 6 will be used for the runoff election, according to the Board of Voter Registration and Elections of Beaufort County.

Likins and McCann are in a runoff election because neither garnered more than 50 percent of the vote in the general election.

There will not be an option for a write-in candidate in the mayoral runoff, according to Marie Smalls, the board’s director.

You can check your precinct and voting location here with the Town of Hilton Head Island.

If you’re voting absentee by mail, you must request an application by Nov. 16, receive a ballot in the mail and return it to the county board of elections by 7 p.m. on election day. Address the ballots to:

Board of Voter Registration and Elections of Beaufort County

15 John Galt Road

Post Office Drawer 1228

Beaufort, SC 29901

You can also vote absentee in person. Go to the John Galt Road location in Beaufort or the satellite office at 61 Ulmer Road in Bluffton to fill out an application and cast your ballot. You must bring a photo ID to absentee vote in person.

You must vote absentee in person by 5 p.m. on Nov. 19, the day before the election.

Questions about voting in person or absentee in the Hilton Head mayoral runoff election? Send them to kkokal@islandpacket.com

