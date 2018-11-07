Here’s how to vote for Hilton Head mayor if you’re going to be out of town on Nov. 20

With a runoff election for Hilton Head mayor slated Nov. 20 — two days before Thanksgiving — some island residents may be out of town when the vote is held.

An absentee ballot can let your voice be heard while you’re spending the holiday with friends and family.

Since none of the six candidates received more than 50 percent of the vote in the general election,the runoff election will be between the top two candidates — John McCann and Kim Likins. In the general election, McCann received the most votes with 35.40 percent. Likins had 29.23 percent of the vote.

This is the second Hilton Head mayoral election in a row to go to a runoff. Outgoing Mayor David Bennett beat incumbent Drew Laughlin in 2014 in a runoff election.

Voters who will be outside Beaufort County on election day can vote absentee by mail or in person, according the state’s absentee voting standards.

How to vote by mail:

Request an application

Voters can obtain an application in one of two ways:

Using the online form, voters can request an application and print it out at home. You can request an application for yourself or an immediate family member, the website says. You can also contact the county voter registration office and an application will be mailed to you. The phone number for the Beaufort County voter registration office is (866) 851-8683.

Complete and sign your application

Once you fill out your application, you must return it by Friday, Nov. 16 — four days before the election.

In Beaufort County, applications must be mailed to:

15 John Galt Road



Post Office Drawer 1228 Beaufort, SC 29901

Receive your absentee ballot

Once your application is processed, you will receive your absentee ballot in the mail at the address you listed on your application.

Read the absentee ballot instructions and fill out the ballot accordingly.

The mayoral race is the only Hilton Head race that has gone to a runoff election.

Return your absentee ballot

You must return your ballot to the county registration office by 7 p.m. on Nov. 20, election day. You can return the ballot in person or by mail, using the address above.

Another person may return your ballot for you, but you must fill out an authorization form with the county voter registration office in order to do so, according to the website.

How to vote in person

Go to the county voter registration office, located at 15 John Galt Road in Beaufort, fill out an application, and cast a ballot.

In order to absentee vote in-person, you must have a valid form of photo ID. You must cast a ballot by 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 19, the day before the election.