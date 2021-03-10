Beaufort County to reopen main government office, Bluffton satellite building

Almost eight months after closing its offices to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Beaufort County plans to reopen its main administration building and Bluffton satellite office on Monday, according to a Tuesday news release.

The county shut down all public buildings twice during the pandemic. First, last March, after the government issued a state of emergency. The buildings were reopened in a phased plan on June 15 and then shut down again a month later due to a rising rate of infections among staff.

Over the two months, some Beaufort County Council members have started attending public meetings in person while others continue to meet virtually.

Only the county’s administration building at 100 Ribaut Road and the Myrtle Park Government Center at 4819 Bluffton Parkway will be reopened to the public on March 15, the release said.

County services will remain available online, through email and by phone, according to the release. Curbside drop boxes are still located at both the administration building and the Bluffton satellite office.

When people visit the county buildings, the following safety measures will be in place:

▪ A staffed information desk, to help those needing assistance;

▪ Employees are provided with hand sanitizer and face coverings to use in the workplace;

▪ Floor markers and signs found throughout County buildings encourage citizens to maintain 6 feet of social distancing;

▪ Visitors to buildings will be required to wear face coverings.

For information about specific County departments, please call 843-255-1000 or visit www.beaufortcountysc.gov.