Port Royal proposes ban on ‘camping’ in public areas. How does it compare to Beaufort’s?

Town of Port Royal leaders are set to ban camping in public places, mirroring similar action taken by the City of Beaufort last fall.

The ordinance, which will be voted on during Town Council’s Jan. 13 meeting, addresses people “setting up residence” in public places such as the Naval Heritage Park.

Camping, defined in the ordinance, includes putting down bedding, storing belongings, and cooking, would be banned in town streets, parks, parking lots and other public areas.

Camping like this “(creates) health and safety concerns for others utilizing such public spaces,” the ordinance says.

When the ban was first introduced in the Dec. 9 meeting, Town Manager Van Willis said conversation about the issue began in Beaufort, but the town discovered they had a similar situation where a person created a “living space” in the skateboard park using a Coca-cola machine and picnic table.

“I certainly do not want to be insensitive to that particular person,” Willis said, “but, obviously, this is a skateboard park with families using this facility on a regular basis.”

He said the town cannot close the park, but he thinks there’s “an obligation to make sure nobody is living” there.

Any person violating the ordinance will receive an “oral or written warning” upon first offense and then can be fined up to $500 or imprisoned for up to 30 days.

Town Council unanimously voted to pass the first reading of the ordinance. If passed next week, the ordinance will immediately go into effect.

Beaufort City Council unanimously adopted a basically identical ordinance in October, in part due to increased complaints of people sleeping outside in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park, in addition to an ordinance prohibiting “aggressive panhandling.”

