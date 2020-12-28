Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local Events

Shuck, eat and learn all about oysters during Beaufort’s new 11-day festival in 2021

The inaugural Beaufort Oyster Festival – Queen of the Carolina Sea Islands is combining good food and drink with events that focus on education, culture and tradition revolving around South Carolina’s Lowcountry oysters.

The 11-day festival begins with “Tides to Tables” in conjunction with S.C. Restaurant Week and concludes with a week of “mini festival events” throughout northern Beaufort County.

The festival was created by the Beaufort Area Hospitality Association to attract both locals and visitors to the Sea Islands to indulge in oysters while learning about the agri-tourism economy and other aspects of oystering culture, including “historical, architectural, ecological, agricultural, culinary, artisan and more.”

Here’s the lineup of events:

Beaufort’s Tides to Tables Restaurant Week (Jan. 7-17) returns for a second year with oyster dishes or cocktails being featured on at least 10 area restaurant’s menus.

Winter Sidewalk Sale (Jan. 9) is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with shopping displays set up outside of participating Downtown Beaufort Merchant’s Association storefronts. This event also includes an Oyster Festival Scavenger Hunt with oysters that are worth prizes hidden throughout downtown.

“EDUCATION: The beginning of an oyster” (Jan. 14) is from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Port Royal Sound Foundation Maritime Center on Okatie Highway. The family-friendly event is free with early registration, which is a COVID-19 precaution. There will be live educational demonstrations, food trucks and entertainment from Southbound Seventeen.

CULTURE: Oystering - A way of life” (Jan. 15) is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Lady’s Island Oyster Co., known as the “Home of the Single Lady Oyster,” on Hutson Drive in Seabrook. Cost of attendance is $55 a person, which includes an oyster shucker, a dozen Single Lady oysters and a bowl of chili. Additional oysters will be available for purchase, and there will be a cash bar for beer and wine. Brother Tonic will be performing.

“TRADITION: The way the locals do it!” (Jan. 16) will be from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Port Royal Community Beer Garden on the Sands Beach. Admission is $20 and includes an oyster shucker. Sea Eagle Market will offer an “authentic oyster roast” by the bucket, and fried food will be available a la carte. Of course, there also will be local craft beer, and the Cluster Shucks are performing.

COVID-19 precautions include pre-registration and limited tickets for specific events. The City of Beaufort, Town of Port Royal and parts of unincorporated Beaufort County where events will take place are all under mandatory face mask ordinances.

Tickets for the mini events may be purchased online in advance at eventbrite.com.

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
Profile Image of Lana Ferguson
Lana Ferguson
Lana Ferguson typically covers stories in northern Beaufort County, Jasper County, and Hampton County. She first joined The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette in 2018 as a crime and breaking news reporter. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was the editor-in-chief of the daily student newspaper. Lana was also a fellow at the University of South Carolina’s Media Law School in 2019. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service