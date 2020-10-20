The group in charge of finding Hilton Head’s next town manager has quit. What we know

An executive search firm tasked with finding a new manager for the Town of Hilton Head Island has pulled out of the process after the town suspended its search last month.

Colin Baenziger and Associates, a highly regarded firm responsible for placing the lion’s share of town managers in Florida, withdrew from doing further work with the town, Hilton Head Mayor John McCann said at a Tuesday Town Council meeting.

McCann said the council will discuss the search for a new town manager at its January workshop and restart a search for a top executive following the workshop.

Contacted Tuesday, Baenziger confirmed he withdrew his firm from the town’s search process. He said he did so because “essentially we had a difference of opinion on how the search would proceed.”

He said he and the town have not negotiated how the remainder of the firm’s contract will be paid.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The town was to pay $26,500 to the executive search firm. As of Oct. 19, the town had paid Colin Baenziger & Associates $14,000, according to documents obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request.

It was unclear Tuesday evening whether the town would make a second payment to the search firm or whether any money will be refunded.

“I hope we get paid for the part of the contract we did complete, which was the candidate vetting process,” Baenziger said.

Colin Baenziger & Associates website

The town council suspended its search for a new town manager on Sept. 24 after two finalists and an alternate removed themselves from consideration. The search left two candidates, one of whom was Assistant Town Manager Josh Gruber.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Departing Town Manager Steve Riley will retire Dec. 31 after 29 years with the town.

If the council has not named a new town manager by then, it’s possible that Gruber will serve as the interim town manager.

The delay in the town manager search comes amid a leadership shakeup in Beaufort County. On Monday, after the County Council agreed privately to fire Beaufort County Administrator Ashley Jacobs, she submitted her resignation. She had served in the position since April 2019.

The person chosen as Hilton Head’s town manager will chart the town’s course at a crucial moment in the island’s history.

Under Riley, the town has created a robust land acquisition program and managed projects such as the Cross Island Parkway, the Lowcountry Celebration Park, Shelter Cove Towne Centre and countless road projects to handle the island’s growth.

Since Hilton Head has a part-time mayor/full-time town manager system of government, the town manager oversees all town staff and is considered the person who turns Town Council objectives into actionable items that create material changes throughout the island.

The town manager is responsible to the council for the proper administration of all affairs of the municipality, including appointing employees, fixing salaries, preparing and executing the town’s annual budget and advising the council on future needs of the town, according to the job description on the town’s website.

The town’s job posting says the salary range for a new hire was between $158,000 and $245,000.

Transparency in the town manager search

Some residents have complained the council is being too private in the hiring process, and a candidate pool of only two exacerbated suspicions about the process.

As for Gruber’s place in the previous search, Baenziger said in September he could not comment on Gruber’s inclusion in the list, which some have speculated was a deliberate move by some members of the Town Council.

Asked Tuesday whether Gruber’s involvement in the search process had anything to do with his decision to withdraw, Baenziger said no.

The council holds all of its discussions about the town manager hiring process in executive session. That means members cannot share or announce efforts unless the council has taken an official vote, and that cannot happen outside of executive session.