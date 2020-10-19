Beaufort County Administrator Ashley Jacobs resigns from top role

Beaufort County Council on Monday evening accepted the resignation of Administrator Ashley Jacobs.

Jacobs, who had served as the county’s top leader since April 2019, did not immediately return a call for comment.

She was the county’s first female administrator.

The vote was 8-1-2, but none of the council members said who would take Jacobs’ place. Robert Bechtold currently serves as the county’s interim deputy administrator.

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette reported last week after the council met behind closed doors that the members were considering terminating Jacobs. The news was met with significant community backlash. Over 250 people signed a statement demanding the council reconsider its plan to fire her and “let her work.”

A website supporting Jacobs called letherworksc.com was created on Friday by Heather Bragg, the owner of a marketing firm in Bluffton.

The council discussed Jacobs’ resignation in executive session Monday evening. In public, Council member Alice Howard motioned for the council to accept her resignation.

Council members Covert and Chris Hervochon abstained from the vote and York Glover voted against it.

The motion was supported by Council members Howard, Paul Sommerville, Gerald Dawson, Brian Flewelling, Mark Lawson, Larry McElynn, Stu Rodman and Joe Passiment.

Jacobs’ resignation came after the newspapers reported that during a closed-door meeting, a 6-5 majority of the council expressed its desire to move on from Jacobs, according to Council member Mike Covert.

“A decision was made that Ashley would be removed. The word that was used was ‘termination,’” Covert said. “Six people said ‘yes, she would be removed,’ five of us said ‘no.’”

This story will be updated.