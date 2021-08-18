Daughter stabs mother to death after breaking into her apartment, Texas police say

A woman is accused of breaking into her mother’s apartment and stabbing her to death in Houston, Texas. Getty Images/Stockphoto

A 29-year-old Texas woman broke into her mother’s apartment and stabbed her to death Monday night, according to Houston police.

Investigators say Ericka McDonald donned a mask to cover her face and forced her way in through a window, KPRC reported. She attacked her mother, 51, and a 63-year-old relative, police told the station.

The woman who died was identified as Terri Mendoza in charging documents.

McDonald had gotten into an argument with both women earlier in the day, KTRK reported.

Police were called that afternoon and officers wanted to arrest McDonald on assault and child endangerment charges, but due to a lack of evidence, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office declined, according to KTRK.

Hours later, she returned to the apartment and stabbed the women, while her own children may have been there, a witness told KTRK.

McDonald tried to perform CPR on her mother, a witness said, before running away from the scene, according to the outlet.

Her mother died in an area hospital, but the relative survived and is expected to recover, police told KPRC.

McDonald returned to the apartment later on, according to KRIV, saying she had nothing to do with the stabbings.

Despite wearing a mask, the surviving victim was able to identify McDonald as the attacker, the TV station reported. Investigators also found bloody clothes in her apartment.

McDonald is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, and burglary with intent to commit a felony, court documents show.