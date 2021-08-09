16-year-old attacks dad with sword after he’s told to clean his room, Ohio cops say

Sirens. The Sun News file photo

Ohio police arrested a teenage boy Saturday night at his home in Vermilion after he allegedly attacked his father with a sword.

According to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, the dad went into the teen’s room and told him to clean it, which he had been trying to get him to do “for a while.” This led to an argument and the 16-year-old pulled out a katana, held it overhead, pointed it at his father.

A struggle ensued. At one point, the dad grabbed the sword by the blade in an attempt to wrench it away from his son, causing deep lacerations to his hands, a sheriff’s office report said. His right knee was also cut badly in the scuffle.

The boy’s mother could hear the fight from another room and rushed in to intervene, according to deputies. She took the sword away — getting her left hand sliced in the process — and put it in a shed outside, so her son couldn’t get to it, she told police.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Deputies arrived at the address around 9 p.m. and took the boy, whose arms were stained with blood, into custody.

A trail of blood droplets led from the boy’s room to the front door, deputies noted.

He was attempting to drive away with a neighbor when the first deputy pulled up to the home, the report said. The deputy ordered the neighbor to get out of the truck and he complied. The teen climbed out of the passenger seat and was put in handcuffs.

The teen told investigators that there have been ongoing domestic problems at his home. His father hadn’t simply come into his room and asked that he clean it, but instead barged in yelling and “lunged” at him. He pulled out his sword in self-defense, the boy said.

He was arrested on charges of felonious assault and domestic violence, according to a sheriff’s office report.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER