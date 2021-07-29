More children’s clothes sold only on Amazon recalled for being too flammable

Nobody wants your kids wearing clothes, especially sleepwear, that burns too readily. That’s why there’s a recall of six pajama sets from Tkala Fashions sold exclusively on Amazon.com.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The pajamas fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.”

China-based Tkala hasn’t heard of any injuries yet.

The PJs were sold in sizes 1-8 Years, 10 Years and 12 Years and have short-sleeved tops with six different designs.

Consumers should take the pajamas out of the nightly rotation and contact Tkala for a refund by emailing tkalafashion@163.com.

This is the fourth recall this month of children’s clothes sold only on Amazon. In addition, the CPSC filed an administrative complaint against Amazon in an attempt to force the online Gargantua to recall products the agency finds possibly unduly hazardous.

“The named products include 24,000 faulty carbon monoxide detectors that fail to alarm,” the CPSC said, “numerous children’s sleepwear garments that are in violation of the flammable fabric safety standard risking burn injuries to children, and nearly 400,000 hair dryers sold without the required immersion protection devices that protect consumers against shock and electrocution.”