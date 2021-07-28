Facebook recalls a product that caused 5,700 skin irritations, some needing medical care

Virtual reality games should leave you exhausted, maybe exhilarated, but definitely not itchy and scratchy with messed-up skin. That’s why Facebook Technologies, a part of the social media giant, recalled about 4,172,600 of its removable Foam Facial Interfaces used with Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headsets.

The exact problem, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall alert: “The foam facial interfaces can cause facial skin irritation and reactions including rashes, swelling, burning, itching, hives, and bumps.”

And, the notice says, Facebook has “received approximately 5,716 reports of incidents of skin irritation and approximately 45 reports of consumers that required medical attention.”

What’s recalled are sold separately as Quest 2 Standard Facial Interface, in a Quest 2 Fit Pack or with Oculus Quest 2 Headsets. The headsets’ serial numbers start with “1WMHH” and end with a number below “1264.”

▪ Oculus Quest 2, 64 GB, US/TW, SKU No. Type-A 301-00350-01

▪ Oculus Quest 2, 256 GB, US/TW, SKU No. Type-A 301-00351-01

▪ Oculus Quest 2, Accy, Standard Facial Interface, Global, SKU No. Type-A 301-00409-01

▪ Oculus Quest 2, Accy, Fit Pack, Global, SKU No. Type-A 301-00374-01

The Quest 2 Fit Pack U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

▪ Oculus Quest 2, Enterprise, 256 GB, US/CA/TW, SKU No. Type-A 301-00402-01

If your skin is irritated, Facebook wants to send you a silicone cover, its way of repairing the problem. You can get that by contacting Facebook at toll-free at 877-960-0889 anytime or going to the Oculus website and entering your information.