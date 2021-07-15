National
A recalled espresso machine’s glass carafe has exploded and caused people to be burned
An espresso machine should produce hot coffee, especially a cafecito break at 3:05 p.m. It shouldn’t produce burned skin, which is why LoHi Tech recalled about 24,900 Sowtech Espresso Machines.
The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The glass carafe can break while in use, posing a burn hazard to consumers.”
And, LoHi Tech “has received 48 reports of the glass carafe breaking, resulting in five burn injuries.”
This covers model No. CM6811.
LoHi Tech is offering a free replacement metal carafe. To get the replacement or ask questions, consumers can call LoHi Tech at 888-613-3170, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time or email lohitech@outlook.com.
Comments