Texas mansion includes four homes for you and your friends. Start saving now

It’s not every day you see a home — or homes — as unique as this one pop up on the market. A 23,483-square-foot mansion consisting of 16 bedrooms and 21 bathrooms has listed for $4.5 million in Spring, Texas.

But really, it’s four homes merged into one, the listing on Realtor.com says.

“This rare GEM features four impressive wings; each wing with its own stunning primary suite, breathtaking Kitchen, living area, dining area, guest rooms and walk-in closets!” the listing says. “This incredible one story marvel is four homes combined into one beautiful mansion.”

According to the Houston Chronicle, the estate is not intended for just a single family, regardless of it being listed as such.

“His function for the property was for his family,” listing agent Ryan Jockers said to the Chronicle about the seller. “He wanted a big house for his kids and their families to live with him. When he built the home, he never intended on moving. But things change.”

Other features of the mansion include a pool, outdoor kitchen, six-car garage, guest house, movie theater, two gyms, two formal studies, work shop and more.

Spring is 24 miles north of Houston.

