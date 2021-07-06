Mountain mansion listed for $12.9 million in Texas featured on ‘Zillow Gone Wild’

Aerial view Screen grab from Realtor.com

An extravagant 17,800 square-foot custom-designed mansion that sits on a 13.82-acre lot in Austin, Texas, has hit the market for $12.9 million.

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

Perched on the main basin of Lake Travis, a third of the mountain had to be removed to build the six-bedroom, 8.5-plus bathroom home that offers stunning panoramic views of the lake and hillside.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“This home could never be recreated for the list price so this is truly a unique opportunity to own one of the most impressive lake residences at a significant value,” the listing says. “Interest in this property is significant however, only one lucky new owner will have the chance to indulge friends and family in this incredible showplace and live the lake lifestyle only a few can ever have.”

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The estate comes with special features, including a wine cellar, movie theater, beach-entry pool, catering kitchen and an elevator.

Elevator Screen grab from Realtor.com

The beauty of the house did not escape the claws of the comment section on the popular Facebook page “Zillow Gone Wild,” however. Fans went all in on everything from the location of the house to the interior décor.

Pool Screen grab from Realtor.com

“All these listings do is prove to me time and time again that rich people have no taste,” said one comment.

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

“I’m suddenly rethinking everything I knew about Austin, Texas,” said another. “A lake? Mountains? Since when? Are we sure?”

Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

“This is the most un-Austin thing I have ever seen in Austin,” joked one person.

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

“No way I’d ever live in a house that big,” said one woman. “My kids already pretend not to hear me when I shout for them to clean up their mess, and that’s only 3800 square feet.”

Dining room Screen grab from Realtor.com

“$13 million for a well-situated Olive Garden,” joked another person.

Theater Screen grab from Realtor.com

“I like the exterior amenities but the inside ... no, thank you,” said one. “Just looking at the photos makes me want to roller skate throughout the warehouse. There is nothing there that makes it feel like a home.”

Spa Screen grab from Realtor.com

Lake Travis is about 20 miles from the city of Austin.