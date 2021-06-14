Grand Canyon officials search for solo Texas hiker who vanished days ago

A hiker from Tyler, Texas, was last seen at a Best Western in Arizona on June 10. NPS/M.Quinn

A 49-year-old man left a Best Western hotel in Arizona on June 10 to hike at the Grand Canyon.

He hasn’t been seen since.

Grand Canyon National Park officials said Monday they launched a missing person search for Charles Lyon, a hiker from Tyler, Texas.

On Friday, park officials found Lyon’s car abandoned at the South Rim near Lipan Point. Rangers said he was likely traveling alone.

“Grand Canyon rangers are asking anyone who may have seen or talked to Charles Lyon to please call or text the NPS Investigative Services Branch (ISB) Tip Line at 888-653-0009; or online at www.nps.gov/ISB,” Grand Canyon officials said.

Park officials don’t know any other information on Lyon’s whereabouts. The missing person investigation is still ongoing.

Hiking at the Grand Canyon can be so difficult that even people who are in good physical condition can struggle, the National Park Service said.

“A hike into the Grand Canyon will test your physical and mental endurance,” park service officials said. “Know and respect your limitations.”