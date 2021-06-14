A 27-year-old went hiking in Grand Teton a week ago. He hasn’t been seen since then

Grand Teton National Park officials launched a missing person search for a hiker who was last seen June 8. Grand Teton National Park/NPS

A 27-year-old man planned to hike in Grand Teton National Park last week. He hasn’t been seen since.

Grand Teton officials are asking for the public’s help to find Cian McLaughlin. He was last seen in Jackson, Wyoming, on June 8.

“It was believed that McLaughlin intended to go hiking earlier in the week and failed to show up at his place of employment on Thursday, June 10 and was reported missing late Saturday night, June 12,” park officials said.

Park staff searched trailheads Sunday morning and found McLaughlin’s car abandoned at the Lupine Meadows Trailhead.

Officials launched a ground and aerial search, but they don’t know where McLaughlin was hiking. He could have been in several areas of the park, including the Garnet Canyon, Surprise, Amphitheater, Delta, or Taggart Lakes area.

Grand Teton rangers have found no evidence or leads for McLaughlin’s whereabouts.

“As his plans were unclear, anyone who has been traveling in the Teton backcountry since Tuesday, June 8, may have seen McLaughlin,” officials said. “Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (at 888-653-0009).”