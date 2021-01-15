Man shoots neighbor’s beagles, killing five, North Carolina authorities say

A North Carolina man is facing felony charges after allegedly shooting seven of his neighbor’s dogs, according to state wildlife law enforcement.

Jerry Rillo, 66, has been charged with seven counts of felony animal cruelty.

Responding to a Jan. 9 call, wildlife officers arrived at a Montgomery County property and found three beagle hunting dogs dead at the scene, a North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission news release said.

They appeared to have been shot with a small-caliber rifle, according to the release.

Two other dogs on the property were injured and taken to a veterinarian for treatment.

Authorities returned the following day and found yet another injured dog, which later died from its wounds.

During a third visit to the scene, wildlife officers discovered a fifth dead beagle.

Three more dogs were also found that had not been harmed, for a total of 10 dogs.

It’s not clear why Rillo shot the animals, and the case is still under investigation, wildlife officers told McClatchy News.