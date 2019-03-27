Sandra Bullock’s Georgia home listed for $6.5M. See how ‘beach bum life at its best’ looks

A Tybee Island beachfront estate that belongs to actress Sandra Bullock has been listed for sale.

The listing, on the website of Celia Dunn Sotheby’s International Realty, offers the two-home property at 1107 Bay St. for $6.5 million.

“Tucked away on almost 3 acres of fenced, beachfront real estate, you can escape it all, in style,” the listing said.

The Georgia property includes a 3,360-square-foot main home and a 2,848-square-foot guest house on nearly three acres. There is a pool, a basketball court, and a private entrance to the beach, the listing says.

As an example of “beach bum life at its best,” according to the listing, both homes have game rooms.

The sale will include the furniture, with the exception of a few personal items, the listing said.

Tybee Vacation Rentals

The property has been listed as a vacation rental for the last several years via Tybee Vacation Rentals. There’s a four-night minimum on stays, and the current estimate including deposits and housekeeping fees for those four nights comes out to just pennies under $10,200.

Tybee Vacation Rentals

The two homes sleep 20, according to the vacation rental website.

Bullock purchased the homes “in a series of transactions between June 2001 and March 2002 for a total of more than $4.5 million,” reported Variety.

Tybee Vacation Rentals

The actress was in the Savannah area for the filming of 1999’s romantic comedy “Forces of Nature” with Ben Affleck, who listed his own estate in the area for sale last year for $8.9 million.

Tybee Vacation Rentals

Most recently, Bullock starred in Netflix’s “Bird Box.” She’s also known for roles in “Miss Congeniality,” “The Blind Side,” and “Gravity.”

Architectural Digest reported last fall that Bullock sold a home near Los Angeles, but still owned residences in Austin, Texas; New Orleans; Jackson Hole, Wyoming; New York City; and several other Hollywood-area properties — including an 8,000-square-foot Beverly Hills mansion.