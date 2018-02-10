Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home

NBA star Michael Jordan lived on Hilton Head Island from 1988-98 in a three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home in Wexford Plantation. The home has recently been put up for sale, so here is a sneak peek inside of Jordan's former Hilton Head retreat.




Real Estate News

Check out 8 stunning celebrity homes around Hilton Head and Savannah

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

February 10, 2018 07:31 AM

Celebrities love the Lowcountry.

They’re often spotted filming movies around Savannah and Tybee Island.

But some of the rich and super famous — like Michael Jordan and Ben Affleck — fell so hard for the Spanish moss and southern charm that they bought vacation homes here.

And if you want to vacation like a celebrity, you’re in luck, because some of these stunning homes are available to rent and even buy (if you have that kind of cash).

Take a look at 8 amazing celebrity homes in the Lowcountry.

Ted Turner’s private island + home

Tour the formerly private island retreat recently owned by media mogul Ted Turner. South Carolina bought St. Phillips Island, including Turner's home, in late 2017 to complement Hunting Island State Park.



St. Phillips Island, is a nearly 4,700- acre island sandwiched between St. Helena and Pritchards islands, just north of Hilton Head. Media mogul billionaire owned the private island for decades have purchasing it in 1979. His family and friends used it as a retreat for sailing, fishing and entertaining for decades.

Ted Turner has owned the 4,680-acre St. Phillips Island since 1979. It’s located between St. Helena Island and Pritchards Island, just north of Hilton Head Island, and is accessible only by boat.



In December, the state of South Carolina purchased the land as a part of Hunting Island State park in a $4.9 million deal. The state started offering a few tours of the island.

Michael Jordan’s previous Hilton Head home

Real estate agent Kelly Ruhlin showed around this three-bedroom home in Wexford Plantation that famously belonged to basketball legend Michael Jordan. The home is up for sale again.



The 3,150-square-foot home in Wexford Plantation, most famous for its previous owner Michael Jordan, recently relisted at $675,000 – a drop from its original price of $749,000.

Jordan, who played for the Chicago Bulls at the time, purchased the three-bedroom home in 1988 for $550,000 and sold it in 1999 for $475,000.

Arthur Blank’s Hilton Head mansion

blank2.jpg

blamkd.jpg

BLANKHOME1
The outside of Blank’s seaside mansion in Sea Pines.
Submitted

Home Depot and Atlanta Falcons Arthur Blank owner purchased the beachside mansion in 1997 in Sea Pines as a vacation home. Blank recently told Hilton Head Monthly that Hilton Head was his mother’s favorite place. Fun fact: Blank wrote a book about his family time spent here called “The Beach House.”

Ben Affleck’s antebellum estate

front of house cropped horiz.jpeg
Richard Leo Johnson Engel & Volkers Savannah

Actor Ben Affleck has owned three homes on a stunning 87-acre estate in the Savannah area since 2003, but he put the property on the market this summer for a whopping $8.9 million. The property is in the Hampton Island Preserve near Riceboro, Georgia.

oyster house inside.jpeg
Richard Leo Johnson Engel & Volkers Savannah

porch.jpeg
Richard Leo Johnson Engel & Volkers Savannah

Variety described it as “a postcard perfect picture of rustic-luxe Southern gentility.” And we can see why.

Sandra Bullock’s beach mansion

bulluck2
Tybee Vacation Rentals

bullucjk2
Tybee Vacation Rentals

Sandra Bullock’s Tybee Island home is now available for rent, according to Variety. The four-bedroom waterfront home, located on the north end of Tybee Island near the lighthouse, is listed on Tybee Vacation Rentals site.

The home could be yours to rent for $1,400 a night for a minimum of four nights. You’ll also need to put down a $750 deposit, and pony up for a $450 cleaning fee (so basically a minimum of $7,819 for the whole thing, according to the website).

Paula Deen’s island beach house

PAULAUSE
Paula Deen’s Tybee Island home.
bookings.mermaidcottages.com

pauladeen
Paula Deen’s Tybee Island home.

You can rent Paula Deen’s “Y’all Come Inn” beach home that sleeps eight people on Tybee Island. The 2,000-square-foot home comes complete with Paula’s cook books. Check rates and availability here.

John Mellencamp’s island getaway

Daufuskie22222
A view of Daufuskie Island, South Carolina where John Mellencamp owns a waterfront home.
mmatney@islandpacket.com Mandy Matney

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer purchased land on Daufuskie around 30 years ago, but the land sat empty for more than a decade. Check out his amazing detailed island home at Architecture Digest. Mellencamp still lives on the remote island you can only access by boat.

Robert Smalls historic home

ROBERTSMALLS2
Robert Smalls’ Beaufort mansion.
Island Packet photo


OK so he’s not exactly a “celebrity,” but he is a national hero who was born in born into slavery in Beaufort and ended up buying his former master’s house.Robert Smalls’ 4,200 square-foot rennovated home was listed last month for $1.499 million.

