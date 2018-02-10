Check out 8 stunning celebrity homes around Hilton Head and Savannah

Celebrities love the Lowcountry.
They’re often spotted filming movies around Savannah and Tybee Island.
But some of the rich and super famous — like Michael Jordan and Ben Affleck — fell so hard for the Spanish moss and southern charm that they bought vacation homes here.
And if you want to vacation like a celebrity, you’re in luck, because some of these stunning homes are available to rent and even buy (if you have that kind of cash).
Take a look at 8 amazing celebrity homes in the Lowcountry.
Ted Turner’s private island + home
St. Phillips Island, is a nearly 4,700- acre island sandwiched between St. Helena and Pritchards islands, just north of Hilton Head. Media mogul billionaire owned the private island for decades have purchasing it in 1979. His family and friends used it as a retreat for sailing, fishing and entertaining for decades.
In December, the state of South Carolina purchased the land as a part of Hunting Island State park in a $4.9 million deal. The state started offering a few tours of the island.
Michael Jordan’s previous Hilton Head home
The 3,150-square-foot home in Wexford Plantation, most famous for its previous owner Michael Jordan, recently relisted at $675,000 – a drop from its original price of $749,000.
Jordan, who played for the Chicago Bulls at the time, purchased the three-bedroom home in 1988 for $550,000 and sold it in 1999 for $475,000.
Arthur Blank’s Hilton Head mansion
Home Depot and Atlanta Falcons Arthur Blank owner purchased the beachside mansion in 1997 in Sea Pines as a vacation home. Blank recently told Hilton Head Monthly that Hilton Head was his mother’s favorite place. Fun fact: Blank wrote a book about his family time spent here called “The Beach House.”
Ben Affleck’s antebellum estate
Actor Ben Affleck has owned three homes on a stunning 87-acre estate in the Savannah area since 2003, but he put the property on the market this summer for a whopping $8.9 million. The property is in the Hampton Island Preserve near Riceboro, Georgia.
Variety described it as “a postcard perfect picture of rustic-luxe Southern gentility.” And we can see why.
Sandra Bullock’s beach mansion
Sandra Bullock’s Tybee Island home is now available for rent, according to Variety. The four-bedroom waterfront home, located on the north end of Tybee Island near the lighthouse, is listed on Tybee Vacation Rentals site.
The home could be yours to rent for $1,400 a night for a minimum of four nights. You’ll also need to put down a $750 deposit, and pony up for a $450 cleaning fee (so basically a minimum of $7,819 for the whole thing, according to the website).
Paula Deen’s island beach house
You can rent Paula Deen’s “Y’all Come Inn” beach home that sleeps eight people on Tybee Island. The 2,000-square-foot home comes complete with Paula’s cook books. Check rates and availability here.
John Mellencamp’s island getaway
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer purchased land on Daufuskie around 30 years ago, but the land sat empty for more than a decade. Check out his amazing detailed island home at Architecture Digest. Mellencamp still lives on the remote island you can only access by boat.
Robert Smalls historic home
OK so he’s not exactly a “celebrity,” but he is a national hero who was born in born into slavery in Beaufort and ended up buying his former master’s house.Robert Smalls’ 4,200 square-foot rennovated home was listed last month for $1.499 million.
