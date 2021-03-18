A winning lottery ticket was sold at a Hilton Head gas station. It’s worth $1 million

Check your wallet, Hilton Head Island. There could be $1 million in it.

A Powerball ticket purchased from the Speedway #02879 at 421 William Hilton Parkway on the island is a winner, according to a S.C. Education Lottery news release.

The ticket matched all five white ball numbers drawn on Wednesday night.

The numbers drawn Wednesday were 34 - 38 - 42 - 61 - 62, and the Powerball was 19.

More than 10,000 other ticket holders also won prizes between $4 and $1 million, according to the release. The odds of winning $1 million are 1 in 11,688,054.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

Net proceeds from the S.C. Education Lottery are “returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services,” the release said.

Just over the bridge in Bluffton, a woman won $100,000 playing her lucky numbers on a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket she bought from a gas station in February.